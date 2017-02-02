Early Prognosis On Seth Rollins' Injury: Will He Be Back in Time For WrestleMania?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on February 2, 2017 - 12:00am
  • The early word on Seth Rollins' injury is a torn MCL in his right knee that will keep him out of action for about eight weeks.

  • While he will no doubt want to wrestle at WrestleMania, that will put him dangerously close to missing the PPV especially given that WWE has recently taken a much more cautious approach about putting talent back in the ring before they are physically ready.

  • WrestleMania 33 will be held on April 2, 2017 in Orlando, FL.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com

