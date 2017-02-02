Early Prognosis On Seth Rollins' Injury: Will He Be Back in Time For WrestleMania?

Sponsored Links

The early word on Seth Rollins' injury is a torn MCL in his right knee that will keep him out of action for about eight weeks.





While he will no doubt want to wrestle at WrestleMania, that will put him dangerously close to missing the PPV especially given that WWE has recently taken a much more cautious approach about putting talent back in the ring before they are physically ready.





WrestleMania 33 will be held on April 2, 2017 in Orlando, FL. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



