Early Prognosis On Seth Rollins' Injury: Will He Be Back in Time For WrestleMania?

- The early word on Seth Rollins' injury is a torn MCL in his right knee that will keep him out of action for about eight weeks.
- While he will no doubt want to wrestle at WrestleMania, that will put him dangerously close to missing the PPV especially given that WWE has recently taken a much more cautious approach about putting talent back in the ring before they are physically ready.
- WrestleMania 33 will be held on April 2, 2017 in Orlando, FL.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com
Why WWE May Put John Cena in a Mixed Tag Match at WrestleMania...
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more