News on Finn Balor's Return, Kurt Angle, Wrestlers in Asia Being Contacted

When it was first announced that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kurt Angle went on record to say that he wanted Steve Austin to do the honors inducting him. Angle has since stated that he'd like it to be either Austin, John Cena or Undertaker.





WWE has begun contacting wrestlers in Asia, asking for passport details and other related information regarding an upcoming Asian tournament similar to what they did in the U.K. In order to avoid any confusion, the talent who are contacted have been specifically told that there will be no outside indie bookings if signed in the U.S., U.K. or Japan.





Finn Balor's evaluation last week before the Royal Rumble resulted in him not being cleared for the PPV, though it's unknown whether WWE even considered him for Royal Rumble in the first place. Balor has been targeting a return by early March and is expected to be a part of WrestleMania in some capacity.



