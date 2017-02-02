WWE Live Event Results (1/30/17) - Hildalgo, TX

Sponsored Links



1/30 WWE SmackDown Live Road to

WrestleMania Results from Hidalgo, TX

Tonight's house show is the aftermath from

The Royal Rumble featuring the SmackDown Brand. According to the TV ads and State

Farm Arena website, The advertised card for the show was Styles vs Cena Vs Corbin

in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Title and now with Cena defeating Styles last

night to win the title for the 16th time , it will be his first title defense.

Other matches advertised, Orton/Wyatt/Harper vs American Alpha/Kane then Kalisto

was listed to replace Kane recently , Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch for the SD

Woman's Title , Dolph vs Crews, Nikki/Naomi vs Natalya/Carmella and Rhyno/Slater &

Usos Vs Ascension/Breezeango. There were a few changes to Card and here is what

went down.

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and The Usos defeated Breezango and The Ascension when Rhyno

pinned Tyler Breeze after hitting the Gore. Good opener.

2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins following the Salida Del Sol. Kalisto was really

over with the Hidalgo crowd.

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews following a Super Kick. Dolph is back as

his full heel persona as he played it up throughout the match.

4. Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Natalya and Carmella ( w/James Ellsworth)

following the Rack Attack on Natty.

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch via roll up with a hand full tights to retain the

SmackDown Woman's Title. Afterward, Becky knocked down Alexa and raised her title.

Before the match many fans were singing and wished Happy Birthday to Becky.

Miz cut a promo by imitating Rick Rude by telling the crowd to "shut up you sweat

Hogs" and claimed he will win back his IC Title tonight.

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/Maryse) following the Dirty Deeds to retain the

IC Title. Maryse was ejected for trying to interfere at the end. Afterward Dean

celebrated with the fans to a big pop.

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

American Alpha defeated Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton w/ Luke Harper (via

disqualification) to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles when Orton hit Gable with a

steel chair. Orton was really over with the crowd and with him surprisingly

winning the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see what direction he goes in

with main eventing WrestleMania.

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

John Cena defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin followed by the AA on Baron to

retain the WWE Title. Afterward Styles attempted to attack Cena but John delivered

an AA to send crowd home happy. Good back and fourth action with near falls. Cena

was the fan favorite and Styles received a good reaction while Corbin was received

as a top heel.

Overall a solid show with the top stars from SmackDown Live and the State Farm

Arena was a near sell out.