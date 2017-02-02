WWE Live Event Results (1/30/17) - Hildalgo, TX

Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:
1/30 WWE SmackDown Live Road to
WrestleMania Results from Hidalgo, TX
Tonight's house show is the aftermath from
The Royal Rumble featuring the SmackDown Brand. According to the TV ads and State
Farm Arena website, The advertised card for the show was Styles vs Cena Vs Corbin
in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Title and now with Cena defeating Styles last
night to win the title for the 16th time , it will be his first title defense.
Other matches advertised, Orton/Wyatt/Harper vs American Alpha/Kane then Kalisto
was listed to replace Kane recently , Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch for the SD
Woman's Title , Dolph vs Crews, Nikki/Naomi vs Natalya/Carmella and Rhyno/Slater &
Usos Vs Ascension/Breezeango. There were a few changes to Card and here is what
went down.
1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, and The Usos defeated Breezango and The Ascension when Rhyno
pinned Tyler Breeze after hitting the Gore. Good opener.
2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins following the Salida Del Sol. Kalisto was really
over with the Hidalgo crowd.
3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews following a Super Kick. Dolph is back as
his full heel persona as he played it up throughout the match.
4. Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Natalya and Carmella ( w/James Ellsworth)
following the Rack Attack on Natty.
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch via roll up with a hand full tights to retain the
SmackDown Woman's Title. Afterward, Becky knocked down Alexa and raised her title.
Before the match many fans were singing and wished Happy Birthday to Becky.
Miz cut a promo by imitating Rick Rude by telling the crowd to "shut up you sweat
Hogs" and claimed he will win back his IC Title tonight.
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/Maryse) following the Dirty Deeds to retain the
IC Title. Maryse was ejected for trying to interfere at the end. Afterward Dean
celebrated with the fans to a big pop.
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
American Alpha defeated Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton w/ Luke Harper (via
disqualification) to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles when Orton hit Gable with a
steel chair. Orton was really over with the crowd and with him surprisingly
winning the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see what direction he goes in
with main eventing WrestleMania.
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
John Cena defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin followed by the AA on Baron to
retain the WWE Title. Afterward Styles attempted to attack Cena but John delivered
an AA to send crowd home happy. Good back and fourth action with near falls. Cena
was the fan favorite and Styles received a good reaction while Corbin was received
as a top heel.
Overall a solid show with the top stars from SmackDown Live and the State Farm
Arena was a near sell out.
