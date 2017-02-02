Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens to Take Place at Special Smackdown House Show[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
-- WWE has announced a match between Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar for the 3/12 live event in New York at Madison Square Garden, which is a Smackdown house show.
-- While titles rarely change hands at non-televised events, WWE is billing this as a title match and MSG is perhaps the only venue where WWE would even consider a title change that isn't on TV so it will be interesting to see what happens...
-- The full card is below:
JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT
BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS
DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)
LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON
AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S
APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER
NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA
RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO
*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*