Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens to Take Place at Special Smackdown House Show

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on February 2, 2017 - 1:04pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- WWE has announced a match between Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar for the 3/12 live event in New York at Madison Square Garden, which is a Smackdown house show.

-- While titles rarely change hands at non-televised events, WWE is billing this as a title match and MSG is perhaps the only venue where WWE would even consider a title change that isn't on TV so it will be interesting to see what happens...

-- The full card is below:

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT
- WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS
- SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)
- TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP -

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S
- WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA
VS.
ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO
VS.
BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.