Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens to Take Place at Special Smackdown House Show

Sponsored Links



-- WWE has announced a match between Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar for the 3/12 live event in New York at Madison Square Garden, which is a Smackdown house show.

-- While titles rarely change hands at non-televised events, WWE is billing this as a title match and MSG is perhaps the only venue where WWE would even consider a title change that isn't on TV so it will be interesting to see what happens...

-- The full card is below:

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

- WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

- SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

- TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP -

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S

- WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH -

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA

VS.

ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO

VS.

BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*