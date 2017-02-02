News on the Plans for the WWE Universal Title for the Next Few Months

Sponsored Links

Goldberg is scheduled for the 2/6 Raw in Portland, Oregon where he will make his intentions clear about challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Title at Fastlane.





If the idea goes through as planned, Brock Lesnar will be the Universal champion post-WrestleMania and the backstage rumor is that it will be either Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman who defeat him to become the next champion after that. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



