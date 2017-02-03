WWE News: Rumored Elimination Chamber Matches, Cena Tying Flair's Record

Sponsored Links

Apart from the four matches already announced for Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton is likely to face Luke Harper and Dolph Ziggler is rumored to face Apollo Crews. Some sort of women's match - either Becky Lynch s. Mickie James or a tag team match will probably end up on the pre-show since a couple matches on the card - such as the Elimination Chamber title match and the Tag Team Turmoil match - will take up a lot of time.





A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon made the call to pause the hype for John Cena tying Ric Flair's championship record. While the exact reason is unknown, the rumor is that McMahon asked everyone to downplay it because Cena will only be holding the title for a couple of weeks. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



