News on Goldberg's Upcoming Matches with Kevin Owens & Brock Lesnar

The match between Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens - if it happens at Fastlane - likely won't last very long. On yesterday's Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated that the match might only last two minutes and likely not more than ten minutes in order to protect Goldberg.





The same could also happen at WrestleMania 33 between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, which will lead to a lot of debate on whether it is the right strategy to have such a short match for the main event of WrestleMania.



