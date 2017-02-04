Seth Rollins Off of Live Events, WWE to Update His Status on Raw

Sponsored Links



-- WWE has released the following statement in regards to Seth Rollins' knee injury:

The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.

-- As reported earlier, Rollins reportedly tore his MCL and will be out around 6-8 weeks.

-- Roman Reigns was originally not scheduled for house shows this weekend, but with Rollins out, he has been added to the cards.

-- In other live event news, Brock Lesnar is scheduled at the Salt Lake City house show, whereas Chris Jericho has the weekend off. On the Smackdown side, John Cena and Randy Orton both are off this weekend.