Seth Rollins Off of Live Events, WWE to Update His Status on Raw[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
-- WWE has released the following statement in regards to Seth Rollins' knee injury:
-- As reported earlier, Rollins reportedly tore his MCL and will be out around 6-8 weeks.
-- Roman Reigns was originally not scheduled for house shows this weekend, but with Rollins out, he has been added to the cards.
-- In other live event news, Brock Lesnar is scheduled at the Salt Lake City house show, whereas Chris Jericho has the weekend off. On the Smackdown side, John Cena and Randy Orton both are off this weekend.