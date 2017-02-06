WWE News: Tye Dillinger's Status, Update on Swann's Injury, Note on Samoa Joe

Sponsored Links

Despite appearing at the Royal Rumble, Tye Dillinger is not expected to be called up to the main WWE roster anytime soon. The only reason WWE had him appear in the Royal Rumble was to appease all the fans expecting him to enter at #10 as it became clear pretty quickly that anyone else in that position was going to get a massive negative reaction.





Rich Swann's ankle injury is not expected to be serious or keep him out of action for that long. While he was seen backstage on crutches and in a walking boot, WWE internally expects him back in action later this week. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com WWE had already gone ahead and scheduled Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins at Raw brand house shows, but plans had to be changed due to Rollins' injury. With lineups now re-written, Joe's debut at live events has also been pushed back.



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more