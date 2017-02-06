Big Show vs. Shaq at WrestleMania 33, News on the Raw Women's Title

Sponsored Links

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal match at WrestleMania could go either way. But as is the case with matches involving celebrities, it is common to see the celebrity go over as it leads to better post-show world wide coverage for the company. With Big Show nearing the end of his career anyway, a win or a loss means almost nothing in the long run.





With WWE pushing Charlotte's PPV winning streak hard, the backstage rumor is that she will probably lose the title at WrestleMania, likely to Bayley to enable the latter to feud with Sasha Banks heading into SummerSlam. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



