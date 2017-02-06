Dana Warrior Announces She's Signed a New Contract with WWE

-- Dana Warrior, the widow of WWE Hall of Famer the Ultimate Warrior, announced today on her website that she has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE to be a Brand Ambassador.

On January 27, 2017 a contract between WWE and myself was officially executed. I could not be more excited about becoming an official part of the WWE family...although I always felt I was one. I have an opportunity now to work at WWE as a Brand Ambassador.

The relationship with WWE has built slowly and meaningfully; the way good ones do. From day one it was my mission to preserve my late husband's legacy and ensure his Warriors around the world continued access to his brand of inspiration. I could not have anticipated all the ways WWE would partner with me and then go beyond in sewing Ultimate Warrior into their universe's fabric. I could not have predicted how through this company I would find and develop myself, cultivate and unearth my skills. My roots were already at WWE; they've given me a place to struggle through growing pains but ultimately bloom.

This contract is affirmation of crossing into a new era of Warrior. The next phase honors the Warrior Women amongst us who carry the mantle too. WWE has been championing women emerging as athletes, executives, and business pioneers all along. I am honored to be amongst so many I admire and deeply respect.