WWE News: Seth Rollins Injury Update, Hulk Hogan Back with WWE Soon?

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Seth Rollins is not backstage at Raw tonight in Portland, OR and has instead flew back to meet with Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, AL.

-- It is not known if this means that Rollins has or will undergo surgery on his injured right knee, but the fact that he is back there this week isn't a great sign.

-- WWE has promised an update on Rollins tonight on Raw.

-- When asked on Twitter if Hulk Hogan will be back with WWE, Dave Meltzer responded that we should expect it "sooner rather than later."

-- As reported before, the thought is that Hogan will likely be a part of WrestleMania 33 in some fashion.