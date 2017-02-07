TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Partnership

On Tuesday, a press conference was held in Tokyo, Japan to announce the new working relationship between North America's TNA Impact Wrestling and Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH promotions.

Featured below, via Twitter, is a photo from the press conference that shows NOAH President Masayuki Uchida making the official announcement earlier today.

As of this writing, TNA has yet to publicly acknowledge the news.



