TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Partnership[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
On Tuesday, a press conference was held in Tokyo, Japan to announce the new working relationship between North America's TNA Impact Wrestling and Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH promotions.
Featured below, via Twitter, is a photo from the press conference that shows NOAH President Masayuki Uchida making the official announcement earlier today.
As of this writing, TNA has yet to publicly acknowledge the news.