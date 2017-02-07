WWE SmackDown Results (2/7): Last Stop Before Elimination Chamber

Sponsored Links



The February 7th edition of SmackDown was the go-home show before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and it aired live on the USA Network from Keyarena in Seattle, WA.

- Daniel Bryan comes out to open the show and he cuts a promo for his home state crowd in Washington. Bryan says he's going to be a father soon, and on that note The Miz comes out to steal the spotlight. The Miz cuts a promo on Bryan for not being able to wrestle anymore, and tells him to go be a stay-at-home dad. Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles all interrupt, and they argue over who will leave Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship. Daniel Bryan says he wants a preview tonight, and he sets up a Fatal Four Way may between them. "And by the way, that match starts now!"

- Baron Corbin def AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz: Maryse is at ringside for this one. Ambrose gets lots of offense in on everyone in the opening moments. Ambrose knocks Styles off the top rope during a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, then Corbin pulls Ambrose out to ringside and lays him out. Back in the ring, Corbin goes to work on both The Miz and AJ. AJ and The Miz set up for a double superplex on Ambrose, then Corbin comes up behind them and powerbombs them all off the turnbuckle. The Miz hits some kicks on Corbin, but Corbin quickly comes back with the Deep Six on Miz. Styles lays out Corbin with the Pele Kick, then attempts a Styles Clash on The Miz -- but The Miz gets out and knees styles in the face. Ambrose gets his second wind and lays out Ambrose and The Miz, then hits a suicide dive onto Corbin at ringside. Ambrose throws his three opponents around ringside, then slams Corbin into the ring post before throwing him back in the ring. Ambrose hits an elbow off the top on Corbin and pins, but Styles breaks it up. Styles ducks a lariat from Ambrose and springboards off the middle rope for his patented moonsault into a reverse DDT. Styles pins but Miz breaks it up. Styles drops The Miz and hits the Phenomenal Forearm on him, but Maryse pulls The Miz out to ringside after so he can't be pinned. Styles turns around into the End Of Days from Corbin, and Corbin pins for the win.

- Tom Phillips does an interview via satellite with Nikki Bella and Natalya. Natalya ends up saying Cena is going to leave Nikki for someone better, and Nikki storms off screen.

- Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler gets lots of offense in early on and sets up for a superkick, but Crews ducks and rolls Ziggler up in a small package for the win after a very short match. Ziggler beats down Crews after the match then grabs a steel chair. Ziggler gives Crews two shots with the chair before Kalisto makes the save. Kalisto drops Ziggler with some kicks and attempts the Salida Del Sol, but Ziggler blocks it and crotches him on the top rope. Ziggler hits Kalisto with the chair while he's on the rope, then hits Crews with the chair again before leaving.

- We see Dolph Ziggler backstage and then Daniel Bryan confronts him. Ziggler says he could beat Crews and Kalisto at the same time, so Bryan books them in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber and walks off.

- Mickie James & Alexa Bliss come out to the ring, followed by Becky Lynch & Naomi to sign the contracts for their match at Elimination Chamber. Mickie James cuts a promo on Becky and takes credit for what the Women's Division is now. Mickie says she's going to reinvent herself at Elimination Chamber and destroy Becky. Alexa talks some trash to Naomi, and Naomi's had enough so she kicks Alexa in the head. Alexa and Mickie get thrown out to ringside, and Naomi hits a suicide dive on them. Naomi and Becky stand in the ring while Alexa and Mickie retreat up the ramp.

- The Vaudevillains, The Usos, & The Ascension def. American Alpha, Breezango, and Rhyno & Heath Slater: The heels control the majority of the match until Rhyno gets the hot tag and hits a spinebuster on Konnor of the Ascension. His teammates break up the pin, and the aprons clear into the ring and everyone starts brawling. When the dust settles it's down to American Alpha and The Vaudevillains, with American Alpha hitting a couple belly to belly overhead suplexes on them. Gable then hits a suicide dive onto the heels at ringside. Back in the ring, Rhyno gores Konnor, but then Viktor comes off the top with a knee to the face of Rhyno for the win.

- John Cena def. Randy Orton: This is a non-title match, and Bray Wyatt is at ringside. It's all Orton in the opening minutes as he beats down Cena around the ring. Cena starts getting some momentum when he dumps Orton out to ringside and slams him into the ring steps, but Orton comes back with a back suplex onto the announce table. Orton throws Cena back in the ring, where Cena starts fighting back with right hands. Cena hits a back suplex then the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena follows up with an Attitude Adjustment, but Orton kicks out at the two count. Cena goes up to the top rope, but as he reaches the top Orton grabs his head and DDTs him down to the mat. Orton hits an RKO but Cena kicks out at two. Cena and Orton both unsuccessfully attempt their finishers again, which leaders to the ref getting knocked out. Cena puts Orton in the STF and he taps, but the ref never sees it. Wyatt runs in and beats down Cena. Cena clotheslines Orton out of the ring, but then Wyatt drops Cena with the Sister Abigail. Wyatt is the last man in the ring, then Luke Harper runs out and confronts him. Harper hits a spinning lariat on Wyatt and he falls out of the ring. Orton sneaks back in the ring and goes for an RKO on Harper, but Harper pushes Orton away and Cena hits Orton with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena pins and gets the three count. Cena celebrates in the ring as Harper looks on from ringside.

