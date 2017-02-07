WWE Raw Viewership Crashes Down to Earth This Week[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
- This week's Raw viewership took a huge tumble from last week's post-Royal Rumble edition of the show, as it averaged only 3.10 million viewers down from last week's 3.62 million.
- While a drop was expected, the 3.10 million is among the lowest for Raw when the show has not faced competition from football. Furthermore, there was an alarming hourly drop punctuated with a very weak final hour which featured Roman Reigns taking on Samoa Joe.
- Hourly figures were as follows:
* Hour One - 3.34