WWE Raw Viewership Crashes Down to Earth This Week

Submitted by Reporter on February 7, 2017 - 11:11pm
- This week's Raw viewership took a huge tumble from last week's post-Royal Rumble edition of the show, as it averaged only 3.10 million viewers down from last week's 3.62 million.

- While a drop was expected, the 3.10 million is among the lowest for Raw when the show has not faced competition from football. Furthermore, there was an alarming hourly drop punctuated with a very weak final hour which featured Roman Reigns taking on Samoa Joe.

- Hourly figures were as follows:

* Hour One - 3.34
* Hour Two - 3.17
* Hour Three - 2.84



