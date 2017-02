Sponsored Links



-- On tonight's Smackdown Live, WWE announced that Dolph Ziggler will take on Apollo Crews and Kalisto in a handicap match. Also officially announced was Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper.

-- The updated card for the event is as follows:

John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Miz vs. Baron Corbin - Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

American Alpha vs. Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyna vs. Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. Usos - Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi - Smackdown Women's Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto & Apollo Crews - Handicap Match

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

-- Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday, February 12 live from Phoenix, Arizona.