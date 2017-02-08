WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV Lineup: New Title Match Added

Sponsored Links



Following this week's edition of the Cruiserweight-themed 205 Live original program on the WWE Network, a new title match is now official for the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Jack Gallagher emerged victorious in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match over TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander to earn the right to challenge current champion Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the March pay-per-view.

With that match now confirmed, below is an updated look at the official lineup for the WWE Fastlane PPV scheduled for March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

WWE Fastlane 2017 * Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg [WWE Universal Championship] * Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher [WWE Cruiserweight Championship] * Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

