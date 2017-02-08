Complete NXT TV Spoilers For Tonight's Show On WWE Network (2/8/2017)

NXT TV returns on the WWE Network this evening with a taped show featuring the advertised "Glorious Championship Celebration" of new NXT World Champion Bobby Roode.

Below are spoiler results for tonight's episode:

NXT TV Taping Results (2/8/2017)

* Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain def. The Bollywood Boyz in tag-team action. After the match was over, Nikki Cross called out NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Eric Young also cut a promo about his win over Tye Dillinger at the recent NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special. Young claims Dillinger belongs to SAnitY now.

* Liv Morgan def. Billie Kay in Women's singles action.

* Tye Dillinger is seen backstage. Dillinger refuses to join SAnitY, which leads to him getting attacked by the group. They battle their way out to the ring where Dillinger is triple-teamed until Roderick Strong and No Way Jose come out to even things up and make the save.

* Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder def. Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight in tag-team action. After the match, The Revival cut a promo challenging NXT Tag-Team Champions The Authors Of Pain to a title match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Orlando special. This leads to The Authors of Pain coming out, only for The Revival to retreat and return with a sneak attack from behind.

* From there, it was time for Bobby Roode's advertised "Glorious Championship Celebration," which is his official coronation as NXT World Champion. Roode mentioned former two-time NXT Champion and the man he defeated at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio to capture the title, Shinsuke Nakamura, as the guy who "dominated the world ... until he met Bobby Roode." Roode said that it's no longer "We Are NXT," he says it's "MY NXT -- Bobby Roode's NXT."

* Eric Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe def. Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Tye Dillinger in the Six-Man Tag-Team main event, which was the conclusion of the angle shot earlier in the show.