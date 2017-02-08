What Happened After SD!: Daniel Bryan Returns As Special Ref For Title Match[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]
On Tuesday night, WWE held a special dark match main event following the 205 Live and SmackDown LIVE tapings. The match designed specifically for the fans in attendance in Seattle, Washington last night saw SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan return to the ring to serve as the special guest referee.
The match that the SD! GM oversaw, referee zebra shirt and all, featured Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. Maryse ended up being ejected from ringside during the action, which led to Ambrose hitting his Dirty Deeds finisher on Miz for the 1-2-3. With the win Ambrose retained his I-C title.
Below are some photos from fans on Twitter of the dark match main event from Tuesday's WWE television tapings in Seattle.