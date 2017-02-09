First-Ever WWE U.K. Title Match Announced For Next Week's NXT TV

On Wednesday night's edition of NXT TV, a big announcement was made by NXT General Manager William Regal for next week's show.

As seen via the announcement released by WWE via the official NXT Twitter page below, on next week's edition of NXT TV, the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Championship match will take place.

On next week's show, which takes place on Wednesday evening on the WWE Network, Tyler Bate defends against Trent Seven in the special main event. Also seen below is the graphic advertising the Bate-Seven U.K. Title showdown.



