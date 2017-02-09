WWE News: Injury Update on Erick Rowan & Where Has Kane Been Lately?

Sponsored Links

Kane has been out of action for the past month or so due to a variety of "nagging injuries."





Erick Rowan has recently begun training at the WWE Performance Center in anticipation of a return soon. Rowan, who is recovering from rotator cuff surgery, is likely to align again with Bray Wyatt since Wyatt has recently lost Luke Harper as an ally and is likely headed for a split with Randy Orton too. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more