Kurt Angle Believes He Will Wrestle Again; Update on Tammy Sytch

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was released from jail on February 3 where she had been since back in September after violating her probation. As part of her deal to get released, she will have to go to rehab and WWE will be sponsoring that despite earlier announcing that they wouldn't be doing so.





Kurt Angle recently appeared on "Busted Open" radio and when asked about the potential for wrestling again for WWE, he stated that while he and Triple H did not discuss a return to the ring, he believes it will happen. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



