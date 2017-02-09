WWE News: Austin Aries Injury Update & Possible WrestleMania Match

Sponsored Links

Austin Aries has been cleared to return to the ring after previously breaking his orbital bone.





There has been some backstage discussion of having a Neville vs. Aries title match at WrestleMania 33. If that happens, it's very possible that Aries won't wrestle again until the actual match.





With Aries doing various interviews with Cruiserweights, it might be a way for him to start his angle with Neville so that it doesn't seem so unnaturally forced.





Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more