WWE News: Austin Aries Injury Update & Possible WrestleMania Match

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on February 9, 2017 - 1:21pm
  • Austin Aries has been cleared to return to the ring after previously breaking his orbital bone.

  • There has been some backstage discussion of having a Neville vs. Aries title match at WrestleMania 33. If that happens, it's very possible that Aries won't wrestle again until the actual match.

  • With Aries doing various interviews with Cruiserweights, it might be a way for him to start his angle with Neville so that it doesn't seem so unnaturally forced.


    Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com


