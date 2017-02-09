WWE News: Austin Aries Injury Update & Possible WrestleMania Match

|
|
|
[Previous Article]
- [Next Article]
- [Contact Author]
|
- Austin Aries has been cleared to return to the ring after previously breaking his orbital bone.
- There has been some backstage discussion of having a Neville vs. Aries title match at WrestleMania 33. If that happens, it's very possible that Aries won't wrestle again until the actual match.
- With Aries doing various interviews with Cruiserweights, it might be a way for him to start his angle with Neville so that it doesn't seem so unnaturally forced.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more
|
Search rajah.com: