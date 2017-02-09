WWE News: Update on Nikki Bella's Rumored Retirement & Status After WrestleMania

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on February 9, 2017 - 8:22pm
  • In a note in regards to the speculated John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse match for WrestleMania, it was previously reported that Nikki was likely to retire after WrestleMania.

  • The latest on that is that she is actually planning on taking time off to let a chronic neck injury heal rather than flat-out retire. While Nikki's contract is set to expire within the next couple of months, she is expected to agree to a new deal that will allow her to wrestle only at select WWE events, likely the major PPVs.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



