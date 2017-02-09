WWE News: Update on Nikki Bella's Rumored Retirement & Status After WrestleMania

Sponsored Links

In a note in regards to the speculated John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse match for WrestleMania, it was previously reported that Nikki was likely to retire after WrestleMania.





The latest on that is that she is actually planning on taking time off to let a chronic neck injury heal rather than flat-out retire. While Nikki's contract is set to expire within the next couple of months, she is expected to agree to a new deal that will allow her to wrestle only at select WWE events, likely the major PPVs. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



