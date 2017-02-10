Report: Jeff Jarrett Once Again Head Management Figure For Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



What goes around comes around. At least that is the case behind-the-scenes in Impact Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett, who along with his father Jerry Jarrett co-founded the upstart wrestling promotion back in 2002 before Jeff became the lone head management figure for what was then known simply known as TNA Wrestling -- Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

According to a new report by Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of his weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett, who was recently brought back into the fold when Dixie Carter and the longtime TNA owners sold the majority interest in the company to Anthem Sports & Entertainment earlier this year, is apparently the main man in charge once again.

Meltzer noted in this week's issue of the Wrestling Observer that Jarrett replaced John Gaburick as head of Impact Wrestling approximately two weeks ago. Additionally, Dutch Mantel and Scott D'Amore have reportedly re-joined the Impact Wrestling creative team.