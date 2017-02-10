WWE News: Possible Tag Team Title Match & US Title Matches at Fastlane PPV

Look for Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to defend their tag team titles at Fastlane either in a three way that will also include Cesaro & Sheamus as well as Big Cass & Enzo or possibly a four-way that would also end up including the New Day.
Also possible for Fastlane is Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn for the US title in a stipulation match of some sorts, as well as a women's title match.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com
