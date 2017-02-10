WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV Lineup: New Kickoff Show Match[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
On Friday, WWE confirmed an additional match for this Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Now official for the "Kickoff Show" this Sunday is a singles match between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins. As noted recently, also confirmed for the PPV pre-show this Sunday is the addition of radio personality Sam Roberts to the Kickoff Show Panel.
With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.