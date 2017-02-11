WWE News: Updates on Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, more [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



Sponsored Links

The original plan was for Samoa Joe to wrestle Seth Rollins at the Fastlane PPV on March 5 in Milwaukee, but with Rollins injury, there has been no word on whether Joe will still wrestle on that PPV or even who he may face at WrestleMania. As we have reported weeks ago, WWE's idea was to push Joe heavily once as a top level superstar once he was called up.





Neither Goldberg or Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the upcoming Raw on 2/13 in Las Vegas. Lesnar won't be there due to the show being in Nevada where he is suspended whereas Goldberg was never scheduled. Some expected Goldberg to run-in during the "Festival of Friendship" segment but unless he is called late this week, that won't be happening.





Dana Warrior's recent agreement with WWE allows the company to continue using the "Ultimate Warrior" name and likeliness in marketing as well as use the name for the "Ultimate Warrior Award." Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more





Search rajah.com:





































