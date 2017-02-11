WWE News: Live Events This Weekend, New Elimination Chamber Structure, more

Sponsored Links

For the Raw live events this weekend, all the normal wrestlers who tour at the events will be there except Seth Rollins (injured) and Samoa Joe (not advertised). Obviously, this excludes non-regulars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.





On the Smackdown side, Randy Orton and John Cena are both on the road and scheduled for live events.





In a followup to a previous post about a new Elimination Chamber being constructed, all we have been able to find on it is that it will be a "more square structure", likely due to the logistical issues WWE had with the previous shape.





Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery yesterday. His return date is unknown.



