WWE News: Goldberg's Raw Schedule, New Fastlane Match Confirmed?

As noted before, Bill Goldberg is not scheduled for this coming Monday's Raw from Las Vegas, NV and neither is Brock Lesnar. Goldberg, however, has been added to two Raw shows he was previously not scheduled for: the February 27 edition (which would be the go-home Raw before Fastlane) and the March 6 airing, which would be the post-Fastlane show.





The BMO Bradley Center, the site for WWE's Fastlane on March 5, reportedly sent out ads that promote a US Title Match on the show with Chris Jericho defending against Sami Zayn. This match has been rumored since January and recently, the plan seems to be that there will be some sort of stipulation added.





