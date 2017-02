WWE Advertising Shane McMahon & AJ Styles 'Special Appearance' at House Show

Sponsored Links

WWE appears to be loading up their upcoming 3/12 Smackdown house show in New York at Madison Square Garden. Apart from earlier announcing that Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens will battle it out for the Universal Title in a "special attraction" match, they have now indicated that both AJ Styles and Shane McMahon will make "special appearances."





The full, yet tentative card, is below: JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

- WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH - BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

- SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH - DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

- TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP - LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S

- WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH - APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA

VS.

ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH) RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO

VS.

BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS …and special appearances by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon *CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*



