WWE Live Event Results (2/11/17) - Anchorage, AK

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Tyler Spud for sending this in:

Anchorage, Alaska 11 Feb 2017

Show opened with a video from Mick Foley

Enzo and Cass d. Rusev and Jinder Mahal

Braun Strowman d. Sin Cara

Golden Truth and Curtis Axel d. Shining Stars and Bo Dallas

Neville d. Rich Swann (Neville had SUPER heat on him, great crowd reaction)

Anderson and Gallows d. The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus

Sasha Banks and Bayley d. Charlotte and Nia Jax (easily the best match of the night)

Sami Zayn d. Chris Jericho by DQ (interference from Kevin Owens) (Jericho had the

biggest heat of the night, it was fantastic) (also the first 5 minutes of the match

was Zayn playing with Jericho's scarf)

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn d. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho