WWE Live Event Results (2/11/17) - Anchorage, AK[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
Thanks to rajah.com reader Tyler Spud for sending this in:
Anchorage, Alaska 11 Feb 2017
Show opened with a video from Mick Foley
Enzo and Cass d. Rusev and Jinder Mahal
Braun Strowman d. Sin Cara
Golden Truth and Curtis Axel d. Shining Stars and Bo Dallas
Neville d. Rich Swann (Neville had SUPER heat on him, great crowd reaction)
Anderson and Gallows d. The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus
Sasha Banks and Bayley d. Charlotte and Nia Jax (easily the best match of the night)
Sami Zayn d. Chris Jericho by DQ (interference from Kevin Owens) (Jericho had the
Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn d. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho