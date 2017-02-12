WWE Elimination Chamber Odds: Smart Money Is in (Possible Spoilers)

Submitted by Matt Boone on February 12, 2017 - 5:05pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

WWE Elimination Chamber is just hours away and for online gamblers, that means the "smart money" is starting to roll in.

Featured below courtesy of BetWrestling.com are the latest odds for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
Bray Wyatt -7500 vs. John Cena +3500 vs. AJ Styles +5000 vs. Baron Corbin +7500 vs. The Miz +10000 vs. Dean Ambrose +12500

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha -5100 vs. The Usos +2500 vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno +6000 vs. The Ascension +6000 vs. Breezango +7000 vs. The Vaudevillains +9000

Randy Orton -6000 vs. Luke Harper +2000

Nikki Bella -420 vs. Natalya +300

WWE Women's Championship Match
Naomi -6300 vs. Alexa Bliss +2100

Becky Lynch -4500 vs. Mickie James +1200

Handicap Match
Apollo Crews & Kalisto -2000 vs. Dolph Ziggler +1000



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.