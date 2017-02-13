WWE Elimination Chamber Results (2/12/17) - Phoenix, AZ

Sponsored Links



WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view airs live on January 12th from the the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

- The new square-shaped Elimination Chamber cage is hanging above the ring as WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 kicks off.

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James: They start off with a collar-and-elbow tie-up and they both fall out to ringside still locked in the tie-up. They break it up and head back in the ring, where Becky sends Mickie back out to ringside with a kick. Becky follows up with a flying forearm out of the ring onto Mickie at ringside. Back in the ring, Mickie comes back with a DDT for a two count. James continues working on Becky with submission holds and keeps her grounded. Becky comes back and hits a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle for a two count, then Mickie comes back with a kick to the head for a two count of her own. Becky reverses a DDT and attempts the Dis-arm-her. Mickie escapes the submission, but Becky rolls her back up into a pin for the three count. Winner: Becky Lynch

- Carmella and James Ellsworth are sitting in the sky box at the top of the arena together. An interviewer asks Carmella about Becky's win, and Carmella says the wrong woman won. Ellsworth takes a break from eating popcorn to agree.

- Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler attacks Kalisto from behind during his entrance. It's just Crews and Ziggler in the ring when the opening bell rings, and Mauro says this is a singles match now because Kalisto is injured. Crews gets in some offense early on, but Ziggler takes over and keeps Crews grounded with a headlock. Crews fights his way up to his feet, but Ziggler drops him with a neckbreaker. Kalisto walks back out to the ring selling a back injury. Ziggler gets distracted and Crews comes back with a kick to the head. Kalisto comes in and hits a series of kicks on Ziggler, then Crews hits a spinning sit-out powerbomb on Ziggler for the win. After the match, Ziggler beats down Crews and Kalisto. Ziggler puts Crews' ankle in a folding steel chair then stomps on it a couple times. Winner: Apollo Crews & Kalisto

- Tag Team Turmoil: Slater and Rhyno will be starting off against The Fashion Police. Every time a team is eliminated, a new team will enter. After some solid back and forth action in the opening minutes, Slater drops Fandango with a spinning heel kick then Rhyno comes in off a blind tag and hits the Gore to eliminate Fandango and Breeze. The Vaudevillains are in next, and they get eliminated shortly after when Slater hits an underhook DDT on Aiden English. The Usos enter next, and they unload offense on Slater and Rhyno. Jey Uso comes in off a blind tag and drops Slater with a superkick to eliminate him and Rhyno. American Alpha is out next, and The Usos meet them on the entrance ramp and they brawl around ringside. Back in the ring, American Alpha unloads on both Usos with suplexes. Gable hits a flying cross body off the top on Jey for a two count. The Usos comes back with some double team offense and they control the next few minutes. American Alpha goes for a Steiner Brothers-style top rope bulldog on Jimmy, but he gets out. Jimmy drops Jordan with a superkick, but then Gable comes up behind Jimmy and rolls him up for the elimination. The Usos beat down American Alpha before they leave. The Ascension is out to the ring next, while American Alpha is still recovering from their beat-down. The Ascension hits the Fall of Man on Jordan, but Gable break up the pin. The Ascension continues to beat down American Alpha until Jordan hits a belly to belly overhead suplex on Viktor. Gable tags in and they hit the Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win. Winners: American Alpha

- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya - Double count out: Natalya slaps Nikki across the face to start things off. Nikki attempts an arm bar an a knee bar, but Natalya controls the majority of the opening moments of the match. Natalya rolls outside and Nikki drops her with a clothesline off the apron. Natalya throws Nikki into the ring post, then back inside the ring she hits a snap vertical suplex. Natalya starts working on the left knee of Nikki as she starts trying to soften her up for a Sharpshooter. Nikki comes back with some kicks, a forearm shot, and a spinebuster for a near-fall. Nikkie springboards off the middle rope with a kick to the head of Natalya for another two count. They go up to the top turnbuckle and Nataya hits a superplex on Nikki. Natalya puts Nikki in the Sharpshooter, but Nikki reverses it into an STF. Natalya reaches the ropes to break the hold, then she throws Nikki out to ringside. They brawl around ringside until the referee counts them both out. After the bell, Natalya continues beating down Nikki then heads to the back. Before Natalya reaches the curtain, Nikki chases her down and spears her. The referee pulls them apart and Natalya runs backstage. Double Countout

- Randy Orton def. Luke Harper: Harper drops Orton with a running shoulder block early on, and Ortons rolls outside to regroup. Harper follows Orton outside and beats him down around ringside. Back in the ring, Harper hits a dropkick on Orton then climbs to the top rope. Orton hits Harper with a right hand that knocks him off the turnbuckle down to the floor at ringside. Orton back suplexes Harper onto the announce table and Harper rolls back onto the announcers. Back in the ring, Orton continues beating down Harper until Harper comes back with a forearm to the face. Harper leapfrogs in from the apron with a swanton bomb on Orton, then hits a big boot for a two count. Harper throws Orton outside and hits a suicide dive on him, then back suplexes him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Orton crotches Harper on the top turnbuckle then hits a top rope superplex. Orton follows up with a draping DDT, but Harper comes back with two superkicks. Harper pins for a two count. Orton attempts an RKO, but Harper pushes him off and does a sit-out powerbomb for another two count on Orton. They exchange a series of right hands until Harper attempts a lariat. Orton blocks the lariat, and hits an RKO on Harper for the win. Winner: Randy Orton

- Nikki Bella is doing an interview backstage when she gets attacked by Natalya. They brawl around the backstage area until referees separate them.

-Naomi def. Alexa Bliss: Alexa Bliss controls the majority of the match, but gets visibly frustrated that she's unable to put away Naomi. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head and a blockbuster, but is only able to get a two count. Alexa hits a snap DDT for a two count of her own. Naomi comes back with a split legged moonsault off the top, but Alexa reverses into a pin. The referee sees Naomi's leg on the rope and breaks the pin. Alexa comes off the top but Naomi blocks it with her legs. Naomi goes back up top and successfully hits the split legged moonsault for the win, and Naomi is now the new SmackDown Women's Champ. Naomi cuts a promo after the match where the fans chant "you deserve it," and the new champion gets emotional. Winner: Naomi

- Elimination Chamber Match: WWE Champion John Cena and AJ Styles will start things off. Cena hits a running shoulder block early on that drops AJ. AJ comes back with some kicks, and a torture rack that he spins around into a powerbomb for a two count. AJ goes for a Styles Clash, but Cena gets out and hits the "Code Red" sunset flip powerbomb on Styles. Cena has styles on the ground when the next entrant is released from his pod: Dean Ambrose. Ambrose drops Cena with a lariat then takes him outside the ring and throws him into the cage. Ambrose back drops Styles onto the floor outside the ring and he lands hard. Ambrose climbs on top of the pod and goes flying off of it onto Cena with an elbow. Back in the ring, Ambrose has Styles in a hammerlock, then Cena comes from behind Ambrose and German suplexes both of them. Styles comes back and drops Cena with a Pele kick, then Ambrose drops Styles with a lariat. The next entrant to enter the chamber is: Bray Wyatt. Wyatt drops Ambrose then throws Styles into the side of the cage. AJ comes back and lays Wyatt across the middle rope and hits a leg drop to the back of his head. AJ and Cena brawl on the cage floor, then AJ starts climbing. Cena follows AJ up the wall of the cage and start punching each other until Cena falls down to the floor. AJ climbs over to the top of a pod, and he's met there by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose and Styles fight on top of the pod until Ambrose leaps down to fight with Wyatt. Wyatt gets the upper hand on Ambrose and works on him in the ring. Styles climbs from the pod to the turnbuckle, and ends up on top of Wyatt. Ambrose then powerbombs Wyatt off the turnbuckle and sends Styles flying as a result. The next entrant is released: Baron Corbin. Corbin comes in and hits the Deep Six on Ambrose almost immediately. Corbin drops Wyatt outside the ring, then brawls with Ambrose up against the cage. The Miz is the final entrant, and when his pod opens up Cobrin is standing in the ring waiting for him. Corbin stares down The Miz, and doesn't see Dean Ambrose coming up behind him. Ambrose rolls up Corbin from behind for the three count to eliminate Corbin. After his elimination, Corbin throws Ambrose through the wall of a pod. Corbin continues beating down Amborse, and hits the End of Days. Corbin finally leaves the ring, and The Miz runs in the ring and pins Ambrose for the elimination. It's now down to Miz, Cena, AJ, and Bray. The Miz hits a series of kicks on Cena and Bray, then does the same to AJ. The Miz hits a running dropkick on Bray, Cena and AJ all in separate corners. The Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale on Bray on the floor outside the ring. The Miz goes for a flying cross body on Cena in the ring, but Cena catches him and hits the Attitude Adjustment to eliminate The Miz. AJ and Bray start to team up against Cena, but they quickly turn against each other. Cena drops them both and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle on both of them. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment on Wyatt, then he attempts one on Styles. AJ escapes and hits the Styles Clash on Cena for a two count. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena ducks it and hits the Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Cena climbs to the top of a pod and jumps off with a splash onto both Bray and AJ. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Bray, but Bray escapes it and hits the Sister Abigail for the elimination on Cena. It's down to Bray and AJ, and one of them will be the new WWE Champion tonight. After some competitive back and forth action, Bray attempts a Sister Abigail on AJ which AJ escapes. AJ hits a series of strikes, but Bray comes back with a lariat for a two count. AJ comes back with a Pele kick and a running knee to the face. AJ follows up with a springboard 450 splash on Bray for a two count. AJ comes off the top rope for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Bray catches him and hits the Sister Abigail for the win. Bray Wyatt celebrates with his WWE Championship in the ring, and Randy Orton comes out to the stage and watches. Winner: Bray Wyatt