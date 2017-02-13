Off-Air Elimination Chamber Note, AJ Styles & Shane McMahon Making "Special Appearance" At MSG[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]

-- After WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view went off the air last night from Phoenix, newly crowned WWE Champion Bray Wyatt continued to celebrate his victory in the ring while Randy Orton returned backstage from the ramp. The crowd chanted "You deserve it" at Wyatt until he made his way backstage shortly after Orton did.
-- AJ Styles has been added to WWE's SmackDown live event on March 12th at Madison Square Garden, and he's being advertised for a "special appearance" rather than a match. This is the same event Shane McMahon was recently added to, and the news is fueling online rumors that WWE is setting up for a WrestleMania match between McMahon and Styles. Below is the current card for WWE's 3/12 Madison Square Garden event:
– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE World championship
