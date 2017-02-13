WWE Announces That Teddy Long Will be Inducted into Hall of Fame This Year

Sponsored Links



Former manager, WWE referee and beloved SmackDown GM Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining a class that includes the legendary Kurt Angle and The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

The Class of 2017 will be honored two nights before WrestleMania 33 on March 31st in Orlando.

In an exclusive interview with Fox Sports, Long reflected on his 30-plus year career in professional wrestling, the impact The Undertaker had on his career, and entering the Hall of Fame.

