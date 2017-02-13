WWE Raw Preview: Bayley vs. Charlotte, Emmalina Debuts, Festival of Friendship, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here are the points WWE.com is focusing on for tonight's Raw from Las Vegas, NV:

Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women’s Championship

Two weeks after coming up short against Charlotte at Royal Rumble, Bayley vies for The Queen’s title once again. Will Bayley shine bright in the City of Lights?

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE’s first-ever “Festival of Friendship”

The event — Jericho’s brainchild — promises to be memorable, one way or another. But will it be as spectacular as the curator of “The List” is imagining?

Will Strowman’s rampage continue?

Will Reigns repay Strowman with a vicious attack of his own this Monday night, or will the juggernaut continue to destroy everyone in his path?

Emmalina makes her debut

For months now, Emma has been teasing her transformation into “Emmalina,” and now, it seems like the makeover the WWE Universe has been anxiously awaiting is finally here.

Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?

Now that Enzo & Big Cass have gotten the better of rivals Rusev & Jinder Mahal, are they now primed to take Raw’s tandem titles from Gallows & Anderson or, as The Certified Gs call them, “Big Gal” and “Andy”?