WWE RAW Results (2/13)

Sponsored Links



The January 13th edition of WWE RAW aired live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

- Stephanie McMahon comes out to introduce us to RAW, and she is quickly interrupted by Roman Reigns. Reigns demands a match against Strowman tonight because he doesn't want to wait until Fastlane. Stephanie declines, and Reigns gets in her face. Luke Gallows are Karl Anderson interrupt next, and Stephanie sets up a handicap match between them and Reigns. Reigns hops out of the ring and brawls with Gallows and Anderson around the ring until they're pulled apart by referees.

- Roman Reigns def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via DQ: Anderson starts things off against Reigns and works on Reigns' lower back. Reigns fires up and lays out both Gallows and Anderson, then hits a series of ten clotheslines on Anderson in the corner. Reigns follows up with a big boot on Anderson and Superman punches him. Gallows lays out Reigns from behind and beats him down with Anderson. The referee disqualifies Gallows and Anderson and calls for the bell as they pummel on Reigns. They go for the Magic Killer, but Reigns fights out and suplexes Gallows then throws him out of the ring. Reigns Superman punches Gallows off the apron, then boots Anderson in the face. Gallow and Anderson retreat to the back.

- Braun Strowman takes on Mark Henry later tonight.

- Kofi Kingston def. Bo Dallas: The New Day cuts a promo on Dallas before the match, and once again talk about ice cream. Dallas controls the opening moments of the match, and rips up The New Day's blueprints for their ice cream. Dallas gets too distracted talking trash to the other New Day members at ringside, and Kofi hits the S.O.S. for the win.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is backstage doing an interview when he is confronted by Jack Gallagher. They have a brief confrontation before Gallagher walks off.

-Jack Gallagher def. Noam Dar: Austin Aries is on commentary for this one, and Alicia Fox is at ringside. Dar and Gallagher are evenly matched in the opening minutes, until Gallagher takes control with a headbutt to the face. Gallagher follows up with a running dropkick in the corner for the win. After the match, Neville comes out and stares down Gallagher.

- A black limo pulls up to the back of the T Mobile Arena. Samoa Joe and Triple H step out and head inside.

- Emmalina comes out next to the entrance ramp to announce that she has transformed "from Emma, to Emmalina." She then says "Now you'll see the makeover from Emmalina to Emma." She walks backstage.

- Bayley cuts a promo in the back about her determination to take the Women's Championship from Charlotte, despite being the last of the "Four Horsewomen" to make it to the main WWE roster.

- We get a look at Triple H talking to Kevin Owens backstage, but we don't hear what they're saying.

- Braun Strowman def. Mark Henry: Henry and Strowman go back and forth with right hands. The referee orders them to break apart and gets between them, and Strowman throws a punch at Henry over the referee's head that drops Henry. Strowman keeps Henry grounded and puts him in a chin lock. Henry fights back and starts throwing rights at Strowman. Henry clotheslines Strowman in the corner and goes for the World's Strongest Slam, but Strowman fights out. Strowman hits Henry with a dropkick, then hits a running powerslam for the win.

- After the match, Roman Reigns comes out and hops up on the ring apron. Strowman bumps Reigns off onto the floor at ringside. Reigns stares at Strowman, then heads back to the ring. Reigns Superman punches Strowman and goes for a spear, but Strowman catches Reigns and hits a running powerslam.

- Samoa Joe is backstage with Michael Cole for a sit-down interview. Joe says the only opinion about his actions that matters is Triple H's opinion, because he's the one who gave him the opportunity. Joe says Triple H has given more people opportunities than anyone else, but no one else in NXT is on Joe's level. He says the only reason they never brought Joe in earlier is because WWE was scared of hiring him. Joe says if anyone questions why he's there, they'll find out why "the creator" has unleashed "the destroyer" on RAW.

- Sami Zayn def. Rusev: Lana is at ringside for this one. Rusev takes control early on, and the story of the match is Rusev slowly working on Sami's back. There's a turning point when Rusev misses a splash in the corner and bangs his head on the ring post. Rusev falls to the outside and gets back in the ring before the referee's ten count, but he walks right into a Heluva Kick out of nowhere. Sami pins and gets the three count. After the match Zayn does an interview and gets interrupted by Samoa Joe. Joe beats down Zayn on the entrance ramp and throws him into the Titantron. Joe chokes out Zayn on the entrance ramp and leaves him laying there.

- Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari: Brian Kendrick is on commentary for this one. Daivari takes control of the match early on, until Tozawa boots him out to ringside. He follows up with a suicide dive on Daivari to the outside, and back in the ring hits a snap German suplex for the win after a short match. Kendrick applauds Tozawa after the match.

- Chris Jericho comes out with a bunch of dancers to welcome us to the Festival of Friendship, Vegas-style. Owens joins him shortly after, and they make their way down to the ring. The ring is covered in red carpet and has an item covered by a sheet in the middle. Jericho pulls away the sheet to reveal a $7,000 statue as a tribute to his friendship with Owens. Jericho unveils a painting next, showing Jericho and Owens touching fingers. Jericho suggests Owens hangs it in his home, but Owens says he has two kid and can't have a painting of Jericho in his underwear on his wall. Jericho brings out a magician next who does some simple tricks. Owens calls out the magician for his basic tricks, and Jericho agrees, so he puts the magician on the list. Jericho then shifts gears to Goldberg and calls him out to the ring right now. Goldberg's music hits, but Gillberg comes out instead. Owens beats down Gillberg on the ramp, then Owens gets mad at Jericho. Jericho says he thought Gillberg was funny, and he did all of this for Owens to show how much Owens means to him. Jericho says Owens is going to beat Goldberg at Fastlane because Jericho is going to make sure of it. Jericho says he loves Owens, and he's always going to have his back, and that's never going to change. Owens apologizes for getting mad, and tells Jericho he loves him too. Owens says he has a gift for Jericho too, and he gives him a new list. However, this list is "the list of KO," and Jericho's list is on it. Jericho realizes what he's looking at, and Owens snaps and starts beating down Jericho. Owens takes Jericho to the outside and powerbombs him into the corner of the ring apron. Owens takes Jericho back in the ring and throws him into a glass sign in the ring. Owens pushes over Jericho's expensive gifts and heads backstage as referees check on Jericho in the ring.

- Cesaro def. Enzo Amore: Big Cass and Sheamus are both at ringside for this one. Enzo and Cesaro are offensively evenly matched early on. Cesaro hits a series of running European uppercuts on Enzo in the corners, but Enzo blocks one and drops Cesaro with a tornado DDT. Enzo runs off the ropes but Cesaro throws him up in the air and knocks him down with a European uppercut for the win.

- Bayley vs. Charlotte: Charlotte's Women's Title is on the line in this one. They start things off going back and forth with chain wrestling until Bayley smashes Charlotte's head into the turnbuckle ten times, then hits a splash off the middle rope for a two count. Charlotte comes back when she whips Bayley into the corner and starts pummeling on her. Charlotte gets Bayley in a couple different holds and then drops her with a neckbreaker. Bayley starts fighting back, but Charlotte drops her with knee strikes and throws her outside. Charlotte drops Bayley on the ringside floor and kicks her in the head, then climbs up on the fan barricade. Charlotte hits a moonsault off the barricade, then throws Bayley back in the ring for a two count. Bayley starts firing up, and they exchange blows until both women are down. Bayley gets up first and drops Charlotte with a clothesline, then follows up with a suplex. Bayley comes off the middle rope with a spinning elbow for a two count. Bayley hits a Stone Cold Stunner, then follows up with a side suplex shortly after. Bayley goes to the top rope and comes off with a flying elbow for a near-fall. Bayley sits Charlotte on the top turnbuckle and Frankensteiners her off for another near-fall. Dana Brooke comes out, but Bayley knocks her off the apron. Charlotte rolls up Bayley off the distraction, but Bayley gets out and puts Charlotte in the Figure Four. Dana rakes Bayley's eyes behind the ref's back, and Charlotte puts Bayley in the Figure Four. Sasha comes out and lays out Dana with a crutch, then hits Charlotte with the crutch behind the ref's back. Bayley hits a belly to belly suplex on Charlotte for the win. Bayley celebrates with the Women's Title and Sasha as RAW goes off the it.

- Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Goldberg, Possible WrestleMania Spoilers, More