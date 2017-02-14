WWE News: Rosa Mendes Announces Her Official Retirement From Wrestling

-- In an interview with WWE.com, former women's wrestler Rosa Mendes officially announced her retirement from the company effective immediately. Mendes, who hadn't wrestled in almost two years, announced her pregnancy in the summer of 2015 and began serving as WWE's Smackdown correspondent in October of that year. On February 13, 2016, she went on maternity leave and exactly one year later - yesterday - she announced her retirement.

-- Here is an excerpt of her interview with WWE.com:

WWE.COM: Rosa, thanks for taking the time with us today. First off, the obvious question — what prompted your decision to retire from in-ring competition?

ROSA MENDES: So, as you know, I’m a new mom. Well, not that new, it’s been a year [laughs]. But, I just feel like as you get older, your dreams evolve. For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different.

WWE.COM: You talk about your dreams evolving. What do you see as your next steps?

ROSA: I want to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and how to take care of themselves. And I want to be here for my daughter. Realistically, being gone more than 300 days out of the year, it’s hard to be a mother and have your own business at the same time. I think it would be impossible for me to give 100 percent to my daughter and my business. And, you have to give 150 percent when you’re in WWE. So, it was a very hard decision, and honestly, as I’m talking to you right now, it’s hard to not be emotional. I’m staying as strong as I can … but this is such a positive thing. It’s sad in a way because I’m in love with the WWE Universe. I still watch every single week. The girls are doing absolutely amazing. And wrestling has evolved too. It’s evolved so much, and I love that I can watch with my daughter and fiancée in the comfort of my home.

WWE.COM: Tell us more about your new business venture.

ROSA: It’s called www.TFMama.Com. And that stands for “Totally Fit Mama.” First, we started with meal plans. I just found that a lot of people were getting overcharged [for meal plans]. I saw meal plans for $200 a month. And, I learned so much about health in the WWE that I wanted to give back. So, our meal plans are very affordable. They’re only $35 for three months, and it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, recipes. We also have videos on our Facebook and our Instagram where we’re doing live cooking for people and they can ask questions.