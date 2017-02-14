WWE Smackdown Preview: Bray vs. Cena, Corbin/Ambrose, Naomi, more

Sponsored Links



-- WWE's Smackdown Live preview for tonight:

Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight

It has been announced that John Cena has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight on SmackDown LIVE!

Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?

Though Nikki Bella and Natalya certainly have unfinished business with each other, and Mickie James and Becky Lynch seem to just be getting warmed up, any one of those competitors could turn their attention to the Women’s Championship in the blink of an eye – especially with The Showcase of the Immortals on the horizon. Don’t forget about Carmella, either.

Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

American Alpha certainly proved their mettle in the Tag Team Turmoil Match this past Sunday at Elimination Chamber. But with WrestleMania seven weeks away, which tandem will emerge to become Chad Gable & Jason Jordan’s new No. 1 contenders?

Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

While possible contenders have already begun to make themselves known within the WWE Title, SmackDown Women’s Title and SmackDown Tag Team Title pictures, who is going to step up to try to take away Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship? Certainly, based on what we saw in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber Match, the answer could very well be Baron Corbin.

Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Ziggler’s first couple of attacks on other Superstars earned him an opportunity in the Royal Rumble Match, you have to ask yourself whether the powers-that-be on SmackDown LIVE are even interested in discouraging Ziggler’s behavior. Could his action be exactly what the aggressive former World Champion needs to ultimately get him back on top?