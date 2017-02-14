WWE News: More on the Mixed Tag Match at WrestleMania, Natalya vs. Nikki

Sponsored Links

WWE appeared to plant the seed for the rumored John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. Miz/Maryse for WrestleMania 33, by having the backstage segment between Nikki and Maryse at Elimination Chamber.





It's possible that WWE went with a double countout in the Natalya vs. Nikki Bella match at Elimination Chamber because they are saving another match between the two for Smackdown. One possible scenario would have Maryse interfere in the match against Nikki, further setting up the aforementioned mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33. Source: Wrestling Observer Radio



