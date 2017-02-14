Backstage Notes on Elimination Chamber; Money in the Bank On Sale Date

Sponsored Links

Neither Vince McMahon nor Shane McMahon was backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, reports pwinsider.com. However, Brie Bella was backstage visiting.





WWE has announced that tickets for the upcoming Money in the Bank will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM CT. The event will be a Smackdown brand show that takes place on June 18 live from St. Louis, MO.



