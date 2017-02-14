Backstage Notes on Elimination Chamber; Money in the Bank On Sale Date

|
|
|
[Previous Article]
- [Next Article]
- [Contact Author]
|
- Neither Vince McMahon nor Shane McMahon was backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, reports pwinsider.com. However, Brie Bella was backstage visiting.
- WWE has announced that tickets for the upcoming Money in the Bank will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM CT. The event will be a Smackdown brand show that takes place on June 18 live from St. Louis, MO.
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more
|
Search rajah.com: