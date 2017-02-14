News on Emmalina, WWE Posts Jericho Update, Match on Next Week's Raw

  • After months of waiting and a series of vignettes, WWE finally introduced "Emmalina" last night on Raw. The entire segment lasted only a couple of minutes with Emmalina stating that everyone will now see the transformation of Emmalina into Emma, which seems to confirm that WWE has abandoned the gimmick. It could also explain the extremely delayed return of Emmalina on TV, as WWE nixed the idea a while ago and this whole thing is reportedly a running joke backstage.

  • WWE.com has indicated that Chris Jericho was taken to a local hospital after suffering from cervical pain, lacerations and contusions due to being powerbombed by Kevin Owens and thrown into the glass "Festival of Friendship" JeriTron 5000 (likely a throwback to the Shawn Michaels/Marty Jannetty angle from the early 90s). To read the full article, click here.

  • WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will take on the Big Show next week on Raw, live from Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center.


