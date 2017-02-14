WWE To Launch New Line of Boxer Briefs in Conjunction with Contenders

Sponsored Links



WWE issued the following yesterday:

CONTENDERS CLOTHING AND WWE ANNOUNCE

CO-BRANDED BOXER BRIEF COLLECTION

"WWE Contenders Collection" will be available for pre-order February 2017 at Magic

(Las Vegas, NV; February 13, 2017) -- Contenders

Clothing (Contenders), the men's active

lifestyle apparel company inspired by die-hard competitors but designed for the

everyday man, has partnered with WWE to create a co-branded exclusive collection of

WWE-inspired boxer briefs, called "WWE Contenders Collection". Contenders is the

first to create unique and exciting licensed boxer briefs in conjunction with WWE.

The WWE Contenders Collection includes adult and youth size boxer briefs that

feature WWE Superstars and Legends, including WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman

Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and WWE Hall of Famers "Macho Man" Randy Savage,

Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The collection will be available for

pre-order at Magic February 21-23 in Las Vegas.

"We're honored to be making the first deal of this kind with WWE, one of the largest

and most respected sports and entertainment brands in the world. Our brand's ethos

of strength and determination perfectly matches that of WWE; it was a natural fit

and we're looking forward to sharing this collection with potential retail

partners," said Contenders CEO, Jonathan Snyder.

The colors, taglines and symbols featured in the WWE Contenders Collection are a

representation of each WWE Superstars' unique persona. Pairs come in WWE exclusive

packaging imprinted with the WWE Championship title and will contain a limited

edition collector's card, another unique attribute and industry first.

All Contenders' collections, including WWE Contenders Collection, Creed and Rocky,

feature Contenders' celebrated RideControl(tm) technology, Jacquarded waistband,

stamped tags, adjustment control, and ultra-comfortable fabrics. Adult sizes range

from S to 2XL while youth sizes range from S to XL. Dedicated to supporting heroes

and fighters among us, Contenders also gives back to the community through its

Everyday Contenders

program. As part of this program, $1 from the sale of boxer briefs go towards

supporting a particular cause, family or person in order help them in their fight to

overcome odds or challenges they are facing.

ABOUT CONTENDERS

Contenders is a men's active lifestyle licensed apparel company inspired by die-hard

competitors -- guys who do whatever it takes to win -- but designed for the everyday

man. Contenders' superior style and comfort is augmented by the innovative licensing

deals they've secured, including with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM) for

Rocky and Creed and, most recently, with WWE (including People's 2016 "Sexiest Man,"

The Rock). Representing the ultimate in comfort, the "Classics" line is composed of

95% Premium Cotton and 5% Spandex while its "Performance" line is made of an

ultra-comfortable 88/12 combination of Polyester and Spandex. All designs feature a

Jacquarded waistband, the finest fabrics, stamped tags and patent-pending

RideControl(tm) technology for all-day comfort. A sewn-in cut ensures everything

stays front and center while special stitching creates a pouch for a perfect fit.