WWE To Launch New Line of Boxer Briefs in Conjunction with Contenders

WWE issued the following yesterday:
CONTENDERS CLOTHING AND WWE ANNOUNCE
CO-BRANDED BOXER BRIEF COLLECTION
"WWE Contenders Collection" will be available for pre-order February 2017 at Magic
(Las Vegas, NV; February 13, 2017) -- Contenders
Clothing (Contenders), the men's active
lifestyle apparel company inspired by die-hard competitors but designed for the
everyday man, has partnered with WWE to create a co-branded exclusive collection of
WWE-inspired boxer briefs, called "WWE Contenders Collection". Contenders is the
first to create unique and exciting licensed boxer briefs in conjunction with WWE.
The WWE Contenders Collection includes adult and youth size boxer briefs that
feature WWE Superstars and Legends, including WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman
Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and WWE Hall of Famers "Macho Man" Randy Savage,
Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The collection will be available for
pre-order at Magic February 21-23 in Las Vegas.
"We're honored to be making the first deal of this kind with WWE, one of the largest
and most respected sports and entertainment brands in the world. Our brand's ethos
of strength and determination perfectly matches that of WWE; it was a natural fit
and we're looking forward to sharing this collection with potential retail
partners," said Contenders CEO, Jonathan Snyder.
The colors, taglines and symbols featured in the WWE Contenders Collection are a
representation of each WWE Superstars' unique persona. Pairs come in WWE exclusive
packaging imprinted with the WWE Championship title and will contain a limited
edition collector's card, another unique attribute and industry first.
All Contenders' collections, including WWE Contenders Collection, Creed and Rocky,
feature Contenders' celebrated RideControl(tm) technology, Jacquarded waistband,
stamped tags, adjustment control, and ultra-comfortable fabrics. Adult sizes range
from S to 2XL while youth sizes range from S to XL. Dedicated to supporting heroes
and fighters among us, Contenders also gives back to the community through its
Everyday Contenders
program. As part of this program, $1 from the sale of boxer briefs go towards
supporting a particular cause, family or person in order help them in their fight to
overcome odds or challenges they are facing.
ABOUT CONTENDERS
Contenders is a men's active lifestyle licensed apparel company inspired by die-hard
competitors -- guys who do whatever it takes to win -- but designed for the everyday
man. Contenders' superior style and comfort is augmented by the innovative licensing
deals they've secured, including with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM) for
Rocky and Creed and, most recently, with WWE (including People's 2016 "Sexiest Man,"
The Rock). Representing the ultimate in comfort, the "Classics" line is composed of
95% Premium Cotton and 5% Spandex while its "Performance" line is made of an
ultra-comfortable 88/12 combination of Polyester and Spandex. All designs feature a
Jacquarded waistband, the finest fabrics, stamped tags and patent-pending
RideControl(tm) technology for all-day comfort. A sewn-in cut ensures everything
stays front and center while special stitching creates a pouch for a perfect fit.
Contenders is currently available at
www.contendersclothing.com and Amazon with Rocky
Collection featured in Amazon Exclusives. They're also sold at specialty retail
including stores on the Las Vegas Strip, e-commerce sites like Title Boxing and
boutiques such as TankFarm & Co. and Iron & Resin. The company is based in Las
Vegas, NV.
