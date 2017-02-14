Bray Wyatt Talks About "Someone Like Him" Winning WWE Championship

Submitted by Matt Boone on February 14, 2017 - 11:14am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Following his victory in the main event of this past Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, "The Eater of Worlds" spoke with ESPN about winning the WWE Championship.

"To me it was an up-yours to the authority, because when I walked into this, I don’t think anyone ever looked at me and said, ‘One day you’re going to be WWE champion'” Wyatt said.

Wyatt continued, explaining why "someone like him" had to work for years just to be recognized, let alone championship material.

"I’ve seen so many come and go over the years, and so many that look the part and thought they were something special and they just weren’t. And someone like me, I had to cut my teeth for years just to be recognized. No one looked at my direction. I had to grab them by the throat and make them look me in the eyes and say, ‘Look at me.’ This is a huge accomplishment for me, because no one else expected it but I always did."

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview at ESPN.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.