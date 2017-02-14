Bray Wyatt Talks About "Someone Like Him" Winning WWE Championship

Sponsored Links



Following his victory in the main event of this past Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, "The Eater of Worlds" spoke with ESPN about winning the WWE Championship.

"To me it was an up-yours to the authority, because when I walked into this, I don’t think anyone ever looked at me and said, ‘One day you’re going to be WWE champion'” Wyatt said.

Wyatt continued, explaining why "someone like him" had to work for years just to be recognized, let alone championship material.

"I’ve seen so many come and go over the years, and so many that look the part and thought they were something special and they just weren’t. And someone like me, I had to cut my teeth for years just to be recognized. No one looked at my direction. I had to grab them by the throat and make them look me in the eyes and say, ‘Look at me.’ This is a huge accomplishment for me, because no one else expected it but I always did."

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview at ESPN.com.