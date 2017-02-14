WWE News: Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton, Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania

Sponsored Links



- WWE made a concerted effort to try and elevate Bray Wyatt as a legitimate star at Elimination Chamber, by having him pin both AJ Styles and John Cena. The plan seems to be to make Wyatt and Randy Orton the face of the brand for the next little while though this does not mean that AJ Styles is being phased out or anything.

- As previously noted, Dean Ambrose is expected to defend his Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 33 either against Baron Corbin or Dolph Ziggler and the direction WWE seems to be leaning is that it will be Corbin.

