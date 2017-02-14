WWE News: Raw Viewership For Last Night's Show Down Slightly[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
-- Last night's live WWE Raw scored an average three-hour viewership of 3.087 million, down ever so slightly from last week's 3.115 million. This was the least watched non-holiday Raw on TV without any sports competition in probably 20 years.
-- In some good news, Raw was #3 in the cable ratings race on the night and the third hour drop was smaller than it was a week earlier.
-- Hourly breakdown:
Hour 1- 3.199 million