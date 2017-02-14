WWE News: Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn, Possible Long Term Plans for Joe

Sponsored Links

Samoa Joe is scheduled to face Sami Zayn at WWE Fastlane, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There were reports earlier of Zayn having some backstage heat, but either way WWE has no choice but to push Zayn with the severe shortage of full-time babyfaces on the Raw brand at the moment.





Meltzer also reports that a possible long-term storyline for Samoa Joe is for him to be included in a stable of sorts with Triple H and Kevin Owens, eventually leading to a split and feud with Owens and then ultimately a feud with Triple H.



