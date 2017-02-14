Report: John Cena To Take Hiatus From WWE After WrestleMania 33

Submitted by Matt Boone on February 14, 2017 - 7:11pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

It looks like John Cena will soon be taking another hiatus from WWE.

Cena, who faces Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at tonight's edition of SmackDown LIVE after losing the title in the Elimination Chamber main event this past Sunday, is expected to take another lengthy break from his regular schedule as he has a couple of times in the recent past.

Dave Meltzer noted during a recent episode of his Wrestling Observer Radio program that Cena is expected to take his hiatus after this year's WrestleMania.

The longtime top WWE Superstar was originally rumored to face The Undertaker at this year's "Show of Shows," however the latest rumors have him teaming with his girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag-team match.

WrestleMania 33 goes down live on Sunday, April 2nd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.