Report: John Cena To Take Hiatus From WWE After WrestleMania 33

It looks like John Cena will soon be taking another hiatus from WWE.

Cena, who faces Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at tonight's edition of SmackDown LIVE after losing the title in the Elimination Chamber main event this past Sunday, is expected to take another lengthy break from his regular schedule as he has a couple of times in the recent past.

Dave Meltzer noted during a recent episode of his Wrestling Observer Radio program that Cena is expected to take his hiatus after this year's WrestleMania.

The longtime top WWE Superstar was originally rumored to face The Undertaker at this year's "Show of Shows," however the latest rumors have him teaming with his girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag-team match.

WrestleMania 33 goes down live on Sunday, April 2nd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.