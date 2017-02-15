WWE News: More Details on Emmalina Character & Why it Was Scrapped [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



WWE sources have confirmed that the company has abandoned their plans for the Emmalina gimmick and are turning back to the Emma character.





Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that officials decided to nix the idea after producers realized that "after multiple rehearsals, she couldn’t pull off what they were looking to accomplish." He adds that the character was supposed to be a throw-back to the likes of Sable and The Kat but that officials felt that Emma wasn't committing enough to the role.





One official told us that there was some internal debate on going back to the "Emma" name, especially if the character is to be an evil heel (as Emmalina is a better heel name), but that ultimately it was decided to save the name for perhaps another shot in the future.



